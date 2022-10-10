In an unfortunate incident, Kerala's famed 'Vegetarian crocodile' Babiya passed away today, October 10. According to many, the crocodile was vegetaria. Reports also saod that Babiya would guard the temple of Anantha Padmanabha swamy which was dedicated to Bhagwan Vishnu. According to reports, Babiya lived in the Sri Anandapadmanabha Swamy temple tank in Kasargod and would eat only temple prasad twice a day. The female crocodile was loved and worshipped for years by many. Video: Huge Crocodile Turns Up in Toilet in Gujarat’s Anand, Sends Residents Into Tizzy Early Morning.

