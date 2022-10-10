In an unfortunate incident, Kerala's famed 'Vegetarian crocodile' Babiya passed away today, October 10. According to many, the crocodile was vegetaria. Reports also saod that Babiya would guard the temple of Anantha Padmanabha swamy which was dedicated to Bhagwan Vishnu. According to reports, Babiya lived in the Sri Anandapadmanabha Swamy temple tank in Kasargod and would eat only temple prasad twice a day. The female crocodile was loved and worshipped for years by many. Video: Huge Crocodile Turns Up in Toilet in Gujarat’s Anand, Sends Residents Into Tizzy Early Morning.

Babiya Passes Away

Kerala’s ‘vegetarian crocodile’ Babiya passes away… Babiya lived in the Sri Anandapadmanabha Swamy temple tank in Kasargod and would eat only temple prasad twice a day… She was loved and worshipped for years, RIP Babiya! pic.twitter.com/xlwB1Sw83T — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) October 10, 2022

The Divine Messenger Babiya Is No More

The divine Messenger Babiya - The only known Vegetarian Crocodile in World from Kerala, Bharat who guards the temple of Anantha Padmanabha swamy dedicated to Bhagwan Vishnu since more than 70 years. pic.twitter.com/Duy7bAkHiL — Sumit Chaudhary (@SumitDefence) October 7, 2022

Babiya Consumed Naivedyam As It’s Food After Pooja

One of the Divine powered thing in the recent times Crocodile Babiya that was in the pond of Ananta Padmanabha temple Kumbale is no more. It was consuming Naivedyam as it's food after Pooja. Worth mentioning thing is it's Vegetarian Crocodile. Om Shanti Babiya🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nwCQlq83m4 — Sam's voice (@samck004) October 10, 2022

Babiya Was Also Regarded As the Guardian of the Temple

75-years-old crocodile Babiya, who lived in Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple's lake, passed away. Temple's naivedyam (prasad) was fed to Babiya twice a day. The babiya was also regarded as the guardian of the Temple. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/rcsPTzajJ3 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 10, 2022

