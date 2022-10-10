A family in Gujarat's Anand had a surprising visit by a scary guest. A six-foot-long crocodile barged into a toilet in a residence at Kharauva sending the residence into a frenzy on Sunday morning. A large number of villagers gathered to check out the crocodile. The reptile was captured by the forest department and they are currently checking its condition. The video has gone viral on social media. Elephants Walk Along Army Hospital Corridor and Enter a Ward in West Bengal; Video Goes Viral.

Crocodile Turns Up in Toilet in Gujarat:

Gujarat: 6-ft-long crocodile sneaks into toilet in Anandhttps://t.co/aBzkGtyodv pic.twitter.com/mNZNmvEDYw — TOI Ahmedabad (@TOIAhmedabad) October 10, 2022

