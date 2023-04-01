According to reports, the traffic police will impound vehicles that are more than 15 years old and still running on the road. As per reports, if vehicles older than 15 years are caught by traffic police then they will be sent straight to scrap. The new rule is said to be applicable from today, April 1. Nitin Gadkari Makes Big Announcement, These Vehicles Will Be Scrapped After 15 Years (Watch Video).

