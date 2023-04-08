Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Tamil Nadu where he laid foundation stones and inaugurated various projects. During his visit, PM Modi met a special BJP karyakarta and took to Twitter to share a special selfie with him. Thiru S. Manikandan, a disabled person and a BJP Erode booth president had met PM Modi and was lucky enough to share a pic with him. "I feel very proud of being a Karyakarta in a Party where we have people like Thiru S. Manikandan. His life journey is inspiring and equally inspiring his commitment to our Party and our ideology. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," wrote PM Modi on Twitter. PM Modi said that Manikandan runs a shop in Rore and gives a substantial part of his daily profits to BJP. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Posts ‘Special Selfie’ With Special Karyakarta:

I feel very proud of being a Karyakarta in a Party where we have people like Thiru S. Manikandan. His life journey is inspiring and equally inspiring his commitment to our Party and our ideology. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/4S6FryHqCq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2023

