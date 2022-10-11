A video has surfaced on social media showing a convoy of UP government officials passing by an overturned e-rickshaw. Reportedly, the e-rickshaw was giving way to the convoy. The vehicle overturned and fell into a huge pothole due to the bad conditions of the roads. Meanwhile, netizens are slamming the road conditions in the state and government officials' behaviour.

E-Rickshaw Overturns:

सीतापुर में ई रिक्शा पलट गया गड्ढे में. अभी कुछ नहीं हो सकता है. 15 नवंबर का इंतज़ार करें उसी दिन तक मुख्यमंत्री ने गड्ढा मुक्त करने का निर्देश दिया है pic.twitter.com/mGsSFGa8nQ — Milind Khandekar (@milindkhandekar) October 11, 2022

Officials Ignore Accident:

ये यूपी के सीतापुर की तस्वीर है … अधिकारियों का क़ाफ़िला जा रहा था.. रास्ता देने के चक्कर में ग़रीब का ई रिक्शा पलट गया, लोग गिर गए पर एक अधिकारी ने गाड़ी नहीं रोकी .. ये यूपी के अधिकारियों और सड़कों की असलियत है ⁦@ndtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/zDuxO1ao4e — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)