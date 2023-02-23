A road accident that occurred in Kerala's Kozhikode on Tuesday at around 6:15 pm was recorded on CCTV footage. The car lost its control due to over speeding and overturned in Kerala's Karumala area. Four passengers including an infant escaped unhurt after surviving the crash. Soon after the car overturned, people present nearby rushed to their aid and helped them come safely out of the vehicle. Uttar Pradesh: Car Runs Over Youth Lying on Road in Agra, Police Launch Probe After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Kerala Car Crash Recorded in CCTV Footage

