In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a couple can be seen trying to cross a toll plaza without paying the toll charges. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun at toll plaza of National Highway 27. In the video, the couple can be seen trying to runway without paying toll charges. When the women toll workers stop the couple, the husband-wife duo can be seen having a fight with them. The woman and toll plaza employees can be seen pulling each other's hair as others look on. 'Kejriwal Massage Centre' Posters Turn Up Outside Tihar Jail After Reports of Jailed Minister Satyendar Jain Getting VIP Treatment Surfaced, BJP Takes Dig (Video).

Couple Try To Leave Without Paying Toll

Necessary Legal Action Is Being Taken, Says Police

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना आटा पर दोनो पक्षो द्वारा दी गयी तहरीर के आधार पर एनसीआर पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) November 2, 2022

