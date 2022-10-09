An incident of lady doctor abusing and fighting with hospital staff has gone viral on social media. The incident has been reported from a hospital in Azamgarh. The viral video shows the lady doctor first slapping the hospital staff and then she goes on to hurl abuses at her after which they engage in fighting. The Azamgarh police launched probe into the incident after the video went viral on social media. Video: Women Engage in Fight, Pull Each Other's Hair During Heated Argument in Thane-Panvel Local Train

Watch Video:

संबंधित को जांच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — AZAMGARH POLICE (@azamgarhpolice) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)