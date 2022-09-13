A video has emerged from Rajasthan's Jodhpur wherein a man is seen beating his wife and daughter mercilessly. The accused has been identified Kailash. The incident was recorded on CCTV camera installed in their house. In the video, which has now gone viral, Kailash is seen thrashing his wife. When his minor daughter comes to help her mother, Kailash kicked her too. He later tears his wife's clothes and makes her sit outside the house. Later, police arrested the accused. Kerala Dog Attack Video: Stray Dog Attacks, Bites Small Boy Riding Bicycle in Kozhikode.

Video: Man Beats Wife, Tears Her Clothes in Jodhpur:

