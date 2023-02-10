A video of a leopard being reunited with its cubs is going viral on social media. The video was shared by Twitter user Ranjeet Jadhav. The 45-second video clips shows the big cat reuniting with its two cubs. As per the post, the Satara Forest Department successfully reunited two leopard cubs with their mother with the help of a Pune-based NGO. Heartwarming Reunion! Three Leopard Cubs Reunited with Mother in Maharashtra's Satara (Watch Video).

