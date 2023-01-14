Two groups of students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Delhi got into a scuffle, allegedly in the presence of three faculty members, around 2 pm on Wednesday. The video has come to light showing the scuffle. Things escalated after a student, Ashutosh Kumar, accused another of deliberately not including his contribution to the weekly IIMC newspaper. According to reports, the student was also allegedly called Maoist for his questions. In the video, the commotion can be seen escalating as things can be seen heating up between the students as they raise their voices against each other. A senior official said it was a minor issue between students. A disciplinary committee was formed with a dean and four senior professors. Viral Video: Monkeys Create Ruckus at Gulmandi Area in Aurangabad's Bazarpeth, Snatch Items Being Sold for Makar Sankranti

Watch Video:

क्लास में सवाल पूछना आपको कितना महंगा पड़ सकता है, उसका एक नज़ारा देखिए। सवाल पूछने पर लंपटों की एक भीड़, एक छात्र को “माओवादी" का तमगा देते हुए उसपर अटैक कर देता है। दुर्भाग्य से यह संस्थान कथित रूप से देश में पत्रकारिता का सर्वोच्च संस्थान कहा जाता है... pic.twitter.com/Tnzlz726NR — Hrishikesh Sharma (@hrishikesh____) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)