In a freak incident, a woman suffered serious injuries after falling from the rear seat of scooter while she was trying to protect her purse from being snatched away by two bike-borne thieves. The incident took place in Jaipur. The incident of crime has gone viral on social media. The video shows the woman travelling on her scooter when suddenly two bike-borne thieves try to snatch away her purse. The woman though protects her purse but in the process falls down from the scooter sustaining serious injuries. Currently, she is in critical condition and has suffered brain haemorrhage. Video: Woman Slaps Reckless Rider for Causing Bike Crash in Odisha's Angul, Wild Accident Caught on CCTV

Watch Viral Video:

