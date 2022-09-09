A horrifying incident has come to light from Kanpur where a man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife. The accused, who was on the run, works at a liquor shop as a salesman in Panki Industrial Area. The incident came to light after some locals informed the police after a foul smell started emancipating from the corpse.

Watch:

प्रकरण थाना पनकी पुलिस के संज्ञान में है, अभियुक्त को हिरासत में लेकर अन्य आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) September 9, 2022

