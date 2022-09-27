According to reports, Vijay Nair, former CEO of event mgmt company Only Much Louder and an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case, has been arrested by CBI. According to reports, Nair was called to CBI Headquarters and was arrested after questioning. He was arrested for conspiracy, 'cartelisation' and 'chosen licensing'.

Vijay Nair Arrested by CBI

Vijay Nair, former CEO of event mgmt company Only Much Louder and an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case, arrested by CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation): Sources — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

