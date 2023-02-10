In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, a youth died while playing Kabaddi tournament in Malad. According to reports, the 20-year-old deceased, a college student has been identified as Kirtikraj Mallan. The incident took place on Thursday when Mallan was playing Kabaddi tournament in Malad. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. While the reason behind the death is still unknown, the family of the deceased has demanded a probe in the incident. Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Student Dies While Playing Kabaddi Tournament in Malad, Case Registered.

Youth Dies While Playing Kabaddi

