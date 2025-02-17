A violent clash erupted at Duvvada Vigyan Engineering College in Visakhapatnam on Monday when senior students brutally attacked a junior during a college fest. According to reports, the assailants struck the victim’s head with an iron rod and repeatedly kicked him while he was on the ground. Dramatic visuals of the assault have surfaced online, showing a mob attacking the student. His condition is reportedly critical. Following the incident, police registered a case against the accused, but no arrests have been made yet. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the matter, and further action is expected. Ragging Horror in Andhra Pradesh: 3 Class 10 Girls Abuse, Thrash Junior at St Ann’s School’s Hostel in ASR District; Warden Removed From Post After Video Goes Viral.

Junior Student Brutally Beaten With Iron Rod by Seniors

