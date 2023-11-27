Vistara Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) was diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport on Monday, November 27, the airline announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Vistara said the flight will arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours. Girl Suffers Burn Injuries After Hot Chocolate Cup Spills on Her Onboard Air Vistara Flight, Airline Issues Statement After Family Makes Allegations.

Vistara Kolkata-Delhi Flight Diverted To Lucknow

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) November 27, 2023

