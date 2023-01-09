Customs officials at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport arrested a man who was trying to smuggle cash worth $40000 concealed in gutkha pouches. Reports sais the man was intercepted on Sunday on the basis of intelligence inputs. He was scheduled to depart to Bangkok after immigration formalities but was intercepted and during the search of his checked-in baggage officials found that he was smuggling dollars. The search resulted in the recovery of $40000 concealed inside gutkha pouches. The video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. Video: Foreign Currency Worth Over Rs 70 Lakh Seized From Backpack At Tiruchirapalli International Airport

Watch Video:

#WATCH | AIU officials of Kolkata Customs intercepted a passenger scheduled to depart to Bangkok yesterday. A search of his checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of US $40O00 (worth over Rs 32 lakh) concealed inside Gutkha pouches: Customs pic.twitter.com/unxgdR7jSu — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)