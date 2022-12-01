Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani decided to head on a bicycle with a cylinder to the nearest polling station and cast his vote in Gujarat's Amreli. Dhanani did this in a bid to highlight the issue of inflation and price rise. The first phase of polling in Gujarat has begun today at 8 am across 89 seats to decide the fate of 788 candidates. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Polling: Voting Begins; 89 Seats Up for Grabs, 788 Candidates in Fray

#WATCH | Amreli: Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani leaves his residence, to cast his vote, with a gas cylinder on a bicycle underscoring the issue of high fuel prices.#GujaratAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/QxfYf1QgQR — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

