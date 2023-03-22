'Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam' was celebrated in Sri Venkateswara Swami Vaari Temple in Tirumala on Tuesday, March 21. Koil Alwar means "holy shrine" and Alwar means “devotee”. Tirumanjanam means “cleaning with aromatic ingredients”. The ceremony is performed as a purification ritual of the sanctum. Surat Jeweller Makes Silver-Made Replicas of 'Ram Mandir', Check Prices, Pics and Video Here.

'Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam' Celebrated:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: 'Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam' celebrated in Sri Venkateswara Swami Vaari Temple in Tirumala. (21.03) pic.twitter.com/7OUPf1ZgJR — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)