Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday lashed out at China over the neighbpuring country's new Border Law. Gen Naravane said, "Any law, which is not binding on other countries & which is not legally tenable & is not in keeping with the agreements that we have had in the past, obviously can't be binding on us." Notably, last year, China's national legislature enacted a law on preservation and exploitation of land border areas. As per the new law, China claimed part of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory.

Statement BY Gen MM Naravane:

#WATCH | Any law, which is not binding on other countries & which is not legally tenable & is not in keeping with the agreements that we have had in the past, obviously can't be binding on us: Army chief Gen MM Naravane on China's new border law pic.twitter.com/91yO7GOJ6J — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)