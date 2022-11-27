Fresh trouble may be brewing for jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain as yet another CCTV video of his prison cell shows housekeeping services going on in the cell of jailed Delhi Minister. Later, he can also be seen interacting with people in his cell. Satyendar Jain was earlier seen getting a massage by a man inside his cell, and chatting with other inmates, none of which is allowed inside the prison. He was also seen eating fruit salad, bringing his complaint on food quality in jail under question. Another video showed him talking to Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar who is currently under suspension. Satyendar Jain Gets VIP Treatment Inside Tihar Jail in Delhi, CCTV Videos, Shared by BJP and Congress, Show AAP Minister Getting Massages in Prison

Watch Video:

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of housekeeping services going on in the cell of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Later, he can also be seen interacting with people in his cell. pic.twitter.com/tw17pF5CTQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)