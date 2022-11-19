BJP and congress leaders slammed Aam Aadmi Party after a video of minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested in May this year in an alleged money laundering case, getting a massage in Delhi's Tihar Jail emerged. The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of the jailed minister. The video, released today, shows Satyendar Jain getting a foot, back and head massage in his cell at Tihar jail. Satyendar Jain, Aam Aadmi Party Leader, Gets Foot Massage Inside Tihar Jail in Delhi, CCTV Video Surfaces

Watch Video:

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/MnmigOppnd — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

BJP, Congress Slam AAP:

Among the several damning allegations Sukesh levied against Satyendra Jain and Arvind Kejriwal, one of them was outlandish privileges available to the jailed minister. It is now clear that his charges have merit and the duo must be investigated for money laundering, among others. pic.twitter.com/EDI0Q24WOg — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 19, 2022

Aam Aadmi Massage Parlour, Branch - Tihar Jail, Thank You Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/5Pn55qqXMP — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 19, 2022

