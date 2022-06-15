Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained on Wednesday amid huge protests over Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald Case. Sachin Pilot was reportedly trying to reach the Congress headquarters in Delhi when he was stopped and taken away by the Delhi police.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Congress leader Sachin Pilot detained by police amid protests by party workers over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case#Delhipic.twitter.com/smlKTJ62hS — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

