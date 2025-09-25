India has successfully carried out the launch of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a Thursday morning X post. The new generation missile, designed for a strike range of up to 2,000 km, is equipped with advanced features, Rajnath Singh said. "Congratulations to @DRDO_India, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed canisterised launch system from on the move rail network," Singh further wrote. For the first time, the missile was launched from a specially designed rail-based mobile launcher. The system can move freely on the rail network without prior conditions, enabling cross-country mobility. It allows forces to carry out launches within a short reaction time while keeping operational visibility low. Agni 5 Testing: India Successfully Test-Fires Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile 'Agni 5' From Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur (See Video and Pics).

India Successfully Tests Agni-Prime Missile From Rail-Based Mobile Launcher

India has carried out the successful launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system. This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features. The first-of-its-kind launch… pic.twitter.com/00GpGSNOeE — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 25, 2025

