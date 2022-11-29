The Indian Army soldiers on Tuesday displayed hand-to-hand combat skills during the joint training exercise, Yuddh Abhyas 2022, going on in Uttarakhand's Auli. In the video, a soldier can be seen fighting attackers with a guerrilla, street-style technique without using any weapon. Indian Army Use Trained Kites to Prey on Enemy Drones in First-of-Its-Kind Usage of the Birds (See Pic).

Indian Soldiers Display Crazy Hand-to-Hand Combat Skills:

#WATCH | Display of unarmed combat skills by Indian Army soldiers during the Exercise Yuddh Abhyas going on in Auli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/oabHfKttnX — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

