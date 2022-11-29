In a first-of-its-kind, Indian Army troops are using trained Kites to prey on enemy drones. The movement of drones for airdropping drugs, arms, and ammunition poses a challenge for security agencies. Most drone movements are spotted along the borders and immediately shot down by armed forces. Punjab: BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone in Amritsar, Recovers Suspicious Polythene Bag (See Pic and Video).

Indian Army Use Trained Kites:

Indian Army troops using trained Kites to prey on enemy drones in a first-of-its-kind usage of these birds pic.twitter.com/zoN1BkKLKY — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)