Tejashwi Yadav took oath as deputy CM of Bihar on Wednesday with Nitish Kumar as the CM. Meanwhile, after Yadav's oath-taking ceremony, his family gave their reactions. Rajshri, Yadav's wife, thanked everyone. While his mother and ex-CM Rabri Devi said, "It's good for people of Bihar, I thank them. All are happy." Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav, Yadav's younger brother said, "We have come to power to work."

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Family of Bihar's Dy CM, Tejashwi Yadav reacts after oath ceremony. "I thank everyone," says his wife Rajshri "It's good for people of Bihar, I thank them. All are happy," says mother-ex CM Rabri Devi "We have come to power to work," says his brother Tej Pratap Yadav pic.twitter.com/9e1OvvXYPH — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

