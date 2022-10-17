Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that he was pressured to quit the Aam Aadmi Party after a 9-hour interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the liquor policy case. Addressing the media, Sisodia said, "I was told to leave Aam Aadmi Party. Else cases will continue. You can also get the chief minister's chair. But I refused the offer." He further said that the case isn't to probe any scam against him but to make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Leaves CBI Office After Day-Long Grilling

Watch Video:

#WATCH | I was asked inside the CBI office to leave (AAP), or else such cases will keep getting registered against me. I was told 'Satyendar Jain ke upar konse sachhe cases hain?'...I said I won't leave AAP for BJP. They said they'll make me CM, alleges Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/A1ceUmHqQD — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

