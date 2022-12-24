Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the BJP government on Saturday and said, "In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one killed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. "This Yatra is like our India, no hatred, no violence," the Congress leader added. Rahul Gandhi Advises Congress Leaders to Walk 15 Km a Month, Get Bruises on Knees and Remain Connected With People.

Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Dogs, Cow, Buffaloes, Pigs Joined Bharat Jodo Yatra, But..':

#WATCH | In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one killed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. This Yatra is like our India, no hatred, no violence: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/npVQK6mcU1 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

