Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday witnessed wargames in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. These wargames are part of the ongoing Dakshin Shakti Exercise 2021. Around 30,000 troops from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Security Force and intelligence agencies are taking party in the theatre-level military exercise.

#WATCH | In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane today witnessed wargames being carried out as part of exercise Dakshin Shakti to validate the battle readiness & operational effectiveness of troops pic.twitter.com/TOzVWfv6AK — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

