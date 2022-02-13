Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel train in extremely cold conditions on a high altitude Uttrakhand border. The video was shared by news agency ANI. In the video, it could be seen that ITBP personnel are getting trained at minus 25 degree Celsius temperature.

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel train in extremely cold conditions on a high altitude Uttrakhand border at -25°C pic.twitter.com/7Hje0xAi4I — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)