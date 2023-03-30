A massive explosion was heard on Wednesday (March 29) night at Jammu Kashmir's Hiranagar. Villagers informed the Border Police today morning, i.e. (Thursday, March 30). Search operations are now underway near the international border. Jammu and Kashmir Blast: Explosion Near Border Triggers Panic Among Locals in Kathua, No Injury Reported (See Pics)

#WATCH | J&K: Search operation underway at Border Police Post Sanyal near International Border under police station Hiranagar after villagers informed police that a loud explosion was heard in the area last night. pic.twitter.com/oDFNt6ZDhC — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

