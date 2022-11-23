The latest CCTV footage from Delhi's Tihar jail shows jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain is getting proper food inside his cell. Tihar Jail sources said that Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kg.

Satyendar Jain Getting Proper Food, Shows CCTV Footage:

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail. Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

