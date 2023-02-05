Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is on his samadhan yatra had to face angry protests in Katihar. Locals of Dighari Panchayat raised slogans against the Bihar CM alleging they were not allowed to meet him. The villagers also set fire to posters featuring CM and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Rejects Chances of Alliance With BJP Says ‘I Will Rather Die Than Join Hands With Former Ally Again’ (Watch Video).

Protests Against Nitish Kumar in Katihar:

#WATCH | Locals of Dighari Panchayat, Korha block of Katihar raise slogans against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at his 'Samadhan Yatra' alleging they were not allowed to meet the CM. The mob also set fire to posters featuring CM and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/R6SSzoA3KK — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

