The All India Trinamool Congress workers on Thursday, June 23 protested outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Shive Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, are staying. The protest was led by party state president Ripun Bora.

Meanwhile, 3 more Shiv Sena rebel MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp on Thursday morning.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Members and workers of Assam unit of TMC protest outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying. Party's state president Ripun Bora is leading the protest here. pic.twitter.com/rfoD0fQSKU — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)