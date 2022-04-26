Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Pandey, has shared a video showing the MP and her MLA husband Ravi Rana having tea in the Khar Police Station after the Rana couple alleged that they received "inhuman Treatment" in Khar police station. He posted the video with a caption that read, "Do we say anything more,"

Watch Video:

#WATCH Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey shares a video of MP Navneet Rana and her husband after her allegations about "inhumane treatment" meted out at Mumbai's Khar police station pic.twitter.com/PD3ntE58fk — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)