National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to file her nomination today. She arrived in Parliament and will file her nomination shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Parliament and will be present when Murmu files her nomination. The prime minister said her presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of the society.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament ahead of the filing of nomination by NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/3T3ZBBNV29 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

