Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday met his uncle, Pragatisheel Samajwadi party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri during bypoll campaigning. The SP chief touched his uncle's feet when he arrived on stage. Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's wife is SP's candidate for the bypoll in Mainpuri.

Akhilesh Touches Shivpal’s Feet:

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets PSP chief Shivpal Yadav, touches his feet atop the stage while campaigning for the byelections in Mainpuri, UP pic.twitter.com/c82LOivUqb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2022

