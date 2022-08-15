India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today, August 15. To mark the occasion, more than 3000 students from a private college form the map of India in tricolours in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: More than 3000 students from a private college form the map of India in tricolours in Dindigul district, on the occasion of #IndpendenceDay#IndiaAt75pic.twitter.com/inOMGaSDqK — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

