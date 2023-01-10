A four-year-year old boy who fell into a borewell in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh has been safely rescued by the NDRF team on Tuesday, January 10. Earlier, A boy fell into an open borewell in the Kolta Sadat area in the Hapur district. The boy was playing near the borewell when he fell inside, said officials.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Four-year-old child who fell into a borewell in Hapur district, has been safely rescued by the NDRF team. pic.twitter.com/vhLf2nXMzr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2023

