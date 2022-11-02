Higher ranges of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand are receiving snowfall following rainfall in the lower regions of Dharchula. Reportedly, the region is witnessing snowfall since last evening. Apart from this, Datu village, Pachachuli, and Datun, Dugatu of Darma Valley are also receiving snowfall. Gulmarg Turns Into Paradise As Kashmir Witness Season’s First Snowfall (See Videos).

Higher Reaches of Himalayan in Receive Snowfall:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Higher ranges of the Himalayas are receiving snowfall since last evening, following rainfall in the lower regions of Dharchula. Datu village, Pachachuli, and Datun, Dugatu of Darma Valley are receiving snowfall. pic.twitter.com/0ELBBE0Kaz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 2, 2022

