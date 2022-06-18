Parts of Delhi on early Saturday received rains, bringing much-needed respite from the heat and kick-starting the weekend. As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, 'Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' is expected today in Delhi-NCR.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Weather turns pleasant in Delhi as the national capital receives rainfall. As per IMD's forecast, Delhi to experience 'Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' today. Visuals from Mandi House. pic.twitter.com/ZsYoqAYIHS — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

