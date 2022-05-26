In a noble gesture, a traffic police constable from West Bengal donates his entire salary to run and maintain a residential school for tribal children in the Purulia district. Arup Mukherjee, who works with the Kolkata Traffic Police as a constable said that he took a loan to start a school for children from Sabar tribal group who're still considered untouchables. "Currently, we've 126 students in the school. Nearby villagers teach them free of cost. They should be given govt jobs," he said.

Check tweet:

WB | I took a loan to start a school for children from Sabar tribal group who're still considered untouchables. Currently, we've 126 students in the school. Nearby villagers teach them free of cost. They should be given govt jobs: Arup Mukherjee, Kolkata Traffic Police constable pic.twitter.com/iNfxdrswJu — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

