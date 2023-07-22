Addressing the G20 Energy Ministerial meeting in Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition. “We achieved our non-fossil, installed electric capacity target 9 years in advance. We have now set a higher target, we plan to achieve 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030”, he added. PM Modi further said that India is among the global leaders in solar and wind power. G20: Net Zero Emission Can Be Achieved Through Unity Among Nations, Technology, Says US Energy Secretary.

PM Narendra Modi During G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Goa

