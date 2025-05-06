The Punjab and Haryana Court today, May 6, referred to India-Pakistan tensions while hearing of the case over the water sharing dispute between the states of Punjab and Haryana. Taking exception to the ongoing water dispute between Punjab and Haryana, the high court said that while India has decided to take measures against Pakistan, the States within the country should not be doing the same against each other. The division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel observed while hearing a plea moved by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which sought intervention against the alleged takeover of the Nangal dam by Punjab and the obstruction of the release of water to Haryana. "We are doing this to our enemy country. Let us not do this within our States," Chief Justice Nagu said. SAD Chief Badal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention in Punjab-Haryana Water Row.

Let Us Not Do This Within Our States, Says High Court

