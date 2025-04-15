On April 15, 2025, Mumbai is expected to experience clear skies with a heatwave-like condition, pushing temperatures close to 38°C. Delhi will face hazy skies and very high temperatures, with a heatwave warning in place. Chennai will remain hot, with no rain expected, while Bengaluru will also see clear, sunny skies and heatwave conditions. Hyderabad will experience sunny weather with similar heatwave warnings. Shimla, in contrast, will be cooler with thundershowers and light rainfall. Kolkata is likely to see hazy weather and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Overall, residents in heatwave-affected areas are advised to stay hydrated and avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day. How Much Water Should You Drink in Summer To Remain Hydrated As Heatwave Sweeps Cities?

