On April 29, 2025, major Indian cities are expected to experience varying weather conditions. Mumbai will be humid and sunny with temperatures around 32°C, Delhi will face intense heat at 39°C with a heatwave warning, Chennai will be hot at 38°C with minimal rain, Bengaluru will be partly sunny at 34°C, Hyderabad will experience sunny conditions with temperatures around 38°C, Jaipur will see extreme heat up to 42°C, and Kolkata will have cloudy skies with rain and temperatures around 33°C. Heatwave warnings are issued for Delhi, Jaipur, and Hyderabad. Weather Forecast Today, April 28: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

