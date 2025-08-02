On August 2, IMD weather forecasts predict widespread rain and cloudy skies across major Indian cities. Mumbai will witness intermittent showers throughout the day, while Delhi may see cloudy skies with afternoon rain. Bengaluru and Shimla are set for thunderstorms and steady rainfall. Chennai could experience early morning thunderstorms followed by cloudy conditions. Hyderabad remains mostly cloudy with dry spells, and Kolkata is likely to see thunderstorms and heavy rain by midday. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and plan commutes accordingly. The varied weather across regions highlights the ongoing monsoon’s intensity as it continues to affect day-to-day activities. Weather Forecast Today, August 1: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

