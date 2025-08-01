On Thursday, July 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the country is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season (August and September). Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, said most parts of the country, except the Northeast and adjoining areas of eastern India, are expected to record normal rainfall in August. Meanwhile, the weather agency has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, predicting moderate rainfall in these districts on August 1. Mumbai and Delhi are likely to receive 0.2 to 08 and 0.2 to 0.6 mm of rainfall, respectively, on Friday. Weather forecasting service Windy has projected light showers for Chennai and Bengaluru today and no rainfall for Hyderabad. On the other hand, West Bengal's capital, Kolkata, is expected to receive 0.2 to 7 mm of rainfall on Friday. Similarly, Shimla is forecast to witness 0.2 to 12 mm of rain on August 1. India Rains-Weather Forecast: Country To Receive Normal Rainfall in August, September Rainfall Likely To Be Above Normal, Says IMD.

Mumbai Weather Today, August 1

Delhi Weather Today, August 1

Chennai Weather Today, August 1

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 1

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 1

Kolkata Weather Today, August 1

Shimla Weather Today, August 1

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)